MH CET MBA 2022: State Common Entrance Test declares MBA/MMS results

MH CET MBA 2022: The State Common Entrance Test, Maharashtra has declared results for MBA/MMS 2022. The candidates can check their results on the official website– cetcell.mahacet.org

MH CET MBA 2022: How to check the result

Step 1: Go to the official website- cetcell.mahacet.org

Step 2: Click on the link reading MBA/MMS result

Step 3: Enter your application number and date of birth

Step 4: Download the result for future reference

The exam was conducted from August 23 to 25. The result has been declared 15 days after the exam concluded as told by the sources.

Meanwhile, cetcell.mahacet.org announced the results of LLB 5 years integrated course and MCA.

On September 6, the State Common Entrance Test, Maharashtra released the scorecard for the MAH-BHMCT.

The authorities had also announced results for MAH-BPlanning, MAH-M.ARCH and MAH-MHMCT earlier. In addition to this, the exam for MHT-CET 2022 (PCM and PCB group) was also conducted a second time this year for a few students as the exam was cancelled on the original date at some centres due to technical issues like server failure and heavy rain.

This year, the MHT CET PCB exams 2022 were organised from August 12 to 20 and PCM exams were conducted between August 5 to 11 by the State Commission Entrance test Cell, Maharashtra.

According to the schedule released by the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, the PCM and PCB exam results are expected to be released at 5 pm on September 15.