MHT CET Law 2022: Know syllabus, exam pattern, and how to prepare for 5-year LLB entrance test

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has today, March 19, 2022, started the registration process for the upcoming MH CET Law 2022 examination. The test is scheduled to be held on May 17 and 18, giving candidates exactly two months to prepare. This is a competitive state-level law entrance exam to grant admissions into government law colleges for the five-year integrated undergraduate course in law. So, clearly, the stakes are high and there is no time to waste.

The MH CET 2022 application form has been published online, on the official website cetcell.mahacet.org. Interested and eligible candidates must fill out and submit the online form by April 7, 2022.

Candidates who successfully register for the entrance exam will be issued the MH CET Law 2022 admit card on April 30, 2022. At the moment, it is important for aspirants to focus on three aspects – syllabus, paper pattern, and preparation tips.

MH CET law 2022 syllabus

The MH CET Law syllabus comprises five important sections. They are as follows –

Legal aptitude and legal reasoning General knowledge with current affairs Logical and analytical reasoning English Mathematical aptitude

The above-mentioned subjects broadly cover the syllabus aspirants need to prepare for the entrance exam. A detailed syllabus has been specified in the prospectus uploaded by the test cell.

MH CET law 2022 exam pattern

In addition to the syllabus, aspirants must also take note of the exam pattern for the MH CET 2022 examination. The table given below summarises the paper pattern to help students prioritize subjects accordingly:

Subject Total Questions Total Marks Legal Aptitude & Legal Reasoning 40 40 General Knowledge with Current Affairs 30 30 Logical & Analytical Reasoning 40 40 English 30 30 Mathematical Aptitude 10 10 TOTAL 150 150

The law entrance exam will be held in the online, computer-based format. The paper will comprise 150 multiple-choice questions for a maximum of 150 marks. A duration of 2 hours will be allotted to the examinees. There is no provision for negative marking. Furthermore, the questions will be asked both in English and Marathi.

Preparation tips for MH CET Law 2022

To achieve the desired MH CET Law 2022 result, the following are some preparation tips that each candidate can incorporate –