MH CET FYJC admissions: Exam dates released, registration begins from July 26

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (CET) will be conducted on August 21. The application process for the FYJC admission entrance test will begin on July 26. Interested candidates can apply on the website http://cet.mh-ssc.ac.in/

The exam will be held in ​​offline mode from 11 am to 1 pm. CET exam is not mandatory for any student to get admissions to the first year junior college (FYJC) or class 11. However, the Maharashtra education board had assured students that first priority in admissions will be given to candidates who have appeared for the test.

The exam is held in a multiple-choice question format. The question paper will be of 100 marks, based on the class 10 curriculum of the state board, and will be available in eight mediums. Students can notify the medium of their choice in their application forms.

The FYJC admissions will take place in a phase-wise manner. In the first phase, students who have appeared for the CET, irrespective of the board, will get admissions as per merit. After their admissions, students who have not opted for CET will be given admissions based on class 10 merit.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Education declared the SSC 10th Board exam results in 2021 on July 16. This year, the board recorded 99.95 pass per cent which is the highest the Maharashtra board has recorded for SSC results in the past 7 years. A total of 957 students received 100 per cent marks while 1,04,633 students received more than 90 per cent marks.