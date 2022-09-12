MH CET 3-year LLB result 2022 declared: How to check

MH CET 3-year LLB Result 2022: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra today declare the MH CET 3-year LLB Result 2022. Candidates can now check and download their MH CET 3-year LLB Result 2022 at the official website- cetcell.mahacet.org.

The MH CET law 2022 examinations were conducted from August 2 to August 4, via online mode.

MH CET 3-year LLB Result 2022: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website- cetcell.mahacet.org.

Step 2: Tap on the MAH LLB CET 2022 scorecard link.

Step 3: Fill the required details such as application number and date of birth.

Step 4: The MH CET 3-year LLB Result 2022 will show on the screen.

Step 5: Download and take a print of your MH CET 3-year LLB Result 2022 for future use.

Shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the centralized admission process (CAP).The MH CET law result 2022 will be declared for three-year LLB , in the form of all India rank lists.The cut offs for MH CET law three-year LLB depend on several aspects such as number of applicants, availability of seats, college preference, the performance of candidates and reservation policy.

The MH CET law 3 year result will be accepted by more than 145 law colleges across Maharashtra. A combined intake of around 16,000 seats in 3-year LLB programme will be offered by these colleges.