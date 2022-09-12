scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 12, 2022

MH CET 3-year LLB result 2022 declared: How to check

MH CET 3-year LLB Result 2022: Candidates can check and download their MH CET 3-year LLB Result 2022 at the official website- cetcell.mahacet.org.

MH CET 3-year LLB result 2022, MH CET Law Result 2022, cetcell.mahacet.org, How to check MH CET 3-year LLB Result 2022, State Common Entrance Test Cell, How to download MH CET 3-year LLB Result 2022, Maharashtra LLB Results 2022The MH CET law result 2022 will be declared for three-year LLB , in the form of all India rank lists.

MH CET 3-year LLB Result 2022: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra today declare the MH CET 3-year LLB Result 2022. Candidates can now check and download their MH CET 3-year LLB Result 2022 at the official website- cetcell.mahacet.org.

The MH CET law 2022 examinations were conducted from August 2 to August 4, via online mode.

Read |MH CET MBA 2022 results declared; how to check marks

MH CET 3-year LLB Result 2022: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website- cetcell.mahacet.org.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Election Watch | Saurashtra, factionalism in BJP: Why Vijay Rupani is out...Premium
Election Watch | Saurashtra, factionalism in BJP: Why Vijay Rupani is out...
Russia’s setback in Ukraine: India must be alive to changes on the ...Premium
Russia’s setback in Ukraine: India must be alive to changes on the ...
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking: How to read the latest Human Development ReportPremium
ExplainSpeaking: How to read the latest Human Development Report

Step 2: Tap on the MAH LLB CET 2022 scorecard link.

Step 3: Fill the required details such as application number and date of birth.

Step 4: The MH CET 3-year LLB Result 2022 will show on the screen.

Step 5: Download and take a print of your MH CET 3-year LLB Result 2022 for future use.

Also Read |MHT CET PCB, PCM Result 2022 Date and Time: Check release date of score cards

Advertisement

Shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the centralized admission process (CAP).The MH CET law result 2022 will be declared for three-year LLB , in the form of all India rank lists.The cut offs for MH CET law three-year LLB depend on several aspects such as number of applicants, availability of seats, college preference, the performance of candidates and reservation policy.

The MH CET law 3 year result will be accepted by more than 145 law colleges across Maharashtra. A combined intake of around 16,000 seats in 3-year LLB programme will be offered by these colleges.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 12-09-2022 at 06:24:03 pm
Next Story

Shahid Kapoor reveals he relied on relationship with daughter Misha to understand father-child dynamics in Jersey: ‘Zain was…’

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

Sonali Phogat death: MHA recommends CBI probe into case

Sonali Phogat death: MHA recommends CBI probe into case

How to apply to Delhi University this year

How to apply to Delhi University this year

Ghulam Nabi Azad's Article 370 stand makes supporters wary in Kashmir

Ghulam Nabi Azad's Article 370 stand makes supporters wary in Kashmir

SCO Samarkand Summit represents dialogue in an interconnected world
Opinion

SCO Samarkand Summit represents dialogue in an interconnected world

RSS and khaki shorts: a short history of Sangh's earlier uniform

RSS and khaki shorts: a short history of Sangh's earlier uniform

Not unhappy, party has given me everything: Ajit Pawar on Delhi episode

Not unhappy, party has given me everything: Ajit Pawar on Delhi episode

Akshay Kumar’s ad receives backlash as it 'promotes dowry'

Akshay Kumar’s ad receives backlash as it 'promotes dowry'

On 21st anniversary of 9/11, the story of a miraculous escape
Eye

On 21st anniversary of 9/11, the story of a miraculous escape

Premium
Airtel 5G roll out starts soon, existing SIMs will support 5G network

Airtel 5G roll out starts soon, existing SIMs will support 5G network

What’s 'designer vagina', mentioned in Fabulous Lives of B'wood Wives?
Health Specials

What’s 'designer vagina', mentioned in Fabulous Lives of B'wood Wives?

Andrologist, CA, trader: Meet the collectors of PM mementos

Andrologist, CA, trader: Meet the collectors of PM mementos

Premium
How an IPS officer cracked down on illegal hooch distilleries
'Soft policing'

How an IPS officer cracked down on illegal hooch distilleries

Premium

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 12: Latest News
Advertisement