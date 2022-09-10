MH CET 2022 Law Result today: Know steps to check rank list

MH CET Law Result 2022: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will declare the MH CET Law Result 2022 today i.e. September 10. Once released, candidates will be able to check and download their MH CET Law Result 2022 at the official website- cetcell.mahacet.org.

The MH CET law exams were conducted from August 2 to August 4, via online mode.

MH CET Law Result 2022: Steps to download

Step 1: Go to the official website- cetcell.mahacet.org

Step 2: Tap on the scorecard link for the LLB programmes.

Step 3: Fill login credentials such as application number and password.

Step 4: The MH CET Law 2022 scorecard will be shown on the display.

Step 5: Download and take a print out of your MH CET Law Result 2022 for future use and reference.

The MH CET law result 2022 will be declared for both three-year LLB and five-year LLB programmes, in the form of all India rank lists.

The cut offs for MH CET law three-year LLB and five-year LLB depend on various elements such as number of applicants, availability of seats, college preference, the performance of candidates and reservation policy.

The CET Cell also releases the provisional rank list alongside the results and mentions the names of MH CET law toppers along with their marks, category and rank in the list as well.