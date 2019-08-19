MGU May results 2019 released for UG, PG courses, how to check

MGU May results 2019: The Mahatma Gandhi University Nalgonda has released the results for various undergraduate and postgraduate courses. The candidates who appeared in the examinations can check the results through the official website- mguniversity.ac.in.

The results have been published for regular courses include B.A, B.Sc, B.Ed, B.Com, M.A, M.Com, M.Sc examinations. Those who have appeared for the BSc CBCSS paper can apply for scrutiny and revaluation. The fee of Rs 350 and Rs 140 should be paid to the office of the controller of examinations.

Steps to download MG University UG, PG results:

Step 1: Go to the official website for the university as mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the link for the “examination results” available on the homepage.

Step 3: Scroll down and click on the link for the examination for which you wish to download the result.

Step 4: You will be asked for the name of the examination and a PRN. Fill in these details and search for your result.

Step 6: Download your result and save a copy for further reference.

About Mahatma Gandhi University

Established in 2007, Mahatma Gandhi University is located in Nalgonda town situated at a distance of 90 km from Hyderabad. This is committed to the cause and promotion of academic excellence. The University also has an agenda of tapping and developing human resources in tune with the changing times, read the official notification.