MGKVP admit card 2019 released: How to download

MGKVP admit card 2019: The MGKV entrance exams 2019 will be conducted from May 25 to 31, 2019.

MGKVP admit card 2019: Download at entrance.mgkvp.online.

MGKVP admit card 2019: The Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapith (MGKBP), Varanasi has released the admit card for the entrance exam for admission to various courses at the varsity. Candidates who had applied for admission for 2019-20 session can download admit card from entrance.mgkvp.online.

The MGKV entrance exams 2019 will be conducted in two sessions, the morning session will begin from 10 am and the afternoon session will begin from noon. The exam will begin from May 25 and conclude on May 31, 2019.

MGKVP admit card 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, entrance.mgkbp.online
Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘admit card’
Step 3: Log-in using registration number and date of birth
Step 4: Admit card will appear

Candidates need to download the admit card and take a print out. No one will be allowed to enter the exam hall without a valid admit card. Selected candidates will be eligible for admission to MGKVP Varanasi, Gangapur Campus, NTPC campus.

