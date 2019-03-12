MGKV admissions 2019 open, check how to apply

MGKV admissions 2019: The application process for admission to the Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapith (MGKV), Varanasi is open and will conclude on April 17, 2019. Candidates can pay application fee till April 15, 2019. Interested students can apply for admission to various courses at the official website, mgkvp.ac.in.

Applicants will have to appear for an entrance exam to be eligible for admissions in both undergraduate and postgraduate courses. The exams will be conducted in two sessions, the morning session will begin from 10 am and the afternoon session will begin from noon. The exam will begin from May 25 and conclude on May 31, 2019.

MGKV admissions 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, mgkvp.ac.in

Step 2: In the homepage, click on the scrolling link ‘admissions 2019-20..’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on ‘apply online’

Step 5: Click on the type of course you are applying for UG/PG/ MPhil

To know which course falls under which category, click on ‘entrance information brochure’

Step 6: Click on the steam applying for

Step 7: Click ‘apply now’ next to stream you are applying for the course you wish to apply for

Step 8: Click ‘I agree’ in pop-up, fill the form

Step 9: Make payment

MGKV admissions 2019: Application Fee

Candidates applying for BFA, BMusic and BPAd will have to pay Rs 900 and for the rest of the courses, application fee is Rs 700. For reserved category candidates, the same is Rs 800 and Rs 600 respectively.