MET 2022: Registration extended till April 30; check how to apply

The Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) has extended the last date for MET 2022 registration. Candidates now have time till April 30 to apply on the official website — manipal.edu.

Earlier, the last date to apply for MET 2022 was April 15, 2022. However, the date has now been extended to the end of this months, i.e. April 30, 2022. The phase one exam of MET 2020 is scheduled to take place on May 14, 15 and 16, 2022. Phase two exam will take place on June 1, 2 and 3, 2022, and the dates for the last phase of exams — phase three — have not been announced yet.

MET 2022: How to register

Step 1: Visit the official MAHE website — manipal.edu.

Step 2: Click on the registration link for new courses provided on the homepage.

Step 3: Login by keying in the required credentials.

Step 4: Fill in all the necessary personal details and upload scanned copies of required documents.

Step 5: Pay the application fee through online payment mode.

Step 6: Preview and submit the application form. Save the page for future reference.

MET 2022 is being conducted for admissions to Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT) of Manipal, Manipal School of Information Sciences (MSIS), Manipal College of Pharmaceutical Sciences (MCOPS), Manipal College of Health Professions (MCHP) of Manipal/Mangaluru, Manipal School of Life Sciences (MSLS) and Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT) of Bengaluru.