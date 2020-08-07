Merit list out: Spike in cut-off for BSc courses, marginal rise in others

The cut off for BSc (IT), based on mathematics, at St Xavier’s College was 94. (Representational) The cut off for BSc (IT), based on mathematics, at St Xavier’s College was 94. (Representational)

THE MERIT lists announced Thursday for first-year undergraduate courses saw a spike in the cut-off for science courses and a marginal rise in others across popular city colleges.

At Narsee Monjee College, the cut-off for BSc (Information Technology), on the basis of mathematics, rose to 81 from the 67 base marks required last year. A slight increase in cut-off was also recorded in BCom (Bachelor of Commerce),

BAF (Bachelor of Accounting and Finance) and BFM (Bachelor of Financial Markets) courses too.

Principal Parag Ajagaonkar said, “Admissions for engineering courses have not started yet and this could be a reason for the increase in the cut-off. The course [BSc in IT] is relatively new in our college, which is predominantly known for commerce courses. The word-of-mouth and general awareness may also have helped the course settle among students.”

At Mithibai College, the cut-off for BSc (computer science) and BSc (biotechnology) was 84.40 per cent and 88.60 per cent, respectively, up by 9.5 and 5 percentage points from last year, said principal Rajpal Hande.

“The merit list, when compared to last year, shows a difference of one or two percentage points in self-finance courses. The cut-off for BCom is 4.5 percentage points higher than last year. Overall, the trend this time is towards newer courses like BSc (computer science), BSc (biotechnology), besides BCom,” Hande added.

The cut off for BSc (IT), based on mathematics, at St Xavier’s College was 94. Principal Rajendra Shinde said that the course was finding more takers due to an increase in scope for data analytics and artificial intelligence.

At Jai Hind College, the cut-off for BSc courses rose from 70 per cent to 75.08 per cent. “Currently, students have no clarity about admission to professional courses. Once admissions to these courses begin, we expect to see an exodus of students. In anticipation of this migration, colleges should be allowed to take in more students, which will eventually be balanced out,” principal Ashok Wadia said.

Due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, there has been a delay in conducting entrance exams — Common Entrance Test, National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, Joint Entrance Examination — for professional courses in law, engineering, pharmacy and medicine. This has resulted in a sizable number of students to apply for science courses, mostly as a back-up.

This year, NEET (entrance exam for medical courses) and JEE (for IITs and other engineering courses) are slated to be conducted in September, but the decision has been challenged in the Supreme Court. Whereas the dates for MHT-CET (common entrance test for engineering, law and pharmacy courses in the state) are yet to be announced.

