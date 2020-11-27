Gujarat: Merit list for medical admissions declared

A total of 24,398 candidates have registered for admission under all categories. (Representational Image)

Recording an increase in the cut-off ranks for the medical undergraduate seats by nearly an average of 40 marks this year, the Admission Committee for Professional Under Graduate Medical Educational Courses (ACPUGMEC) declared the merit list after first round was completed Thursday.

Admissions for a total of 7,763 seats including 5,298 for medical, 1,219 for dental, 432 ayurvedic and 814 homeopathic, were declared by the committee for admissions to 30 medical, 13 dental, six ayurvedic and 11 homeopathic colleges across Gujarat. A total of 24,398 candidates have registered for admission under all categories.

“Analysis after the first round of admissions has revealed that the merit has gone high this year due to high NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) scores. It has gone up by an average of 30-40 marks as compared to last year,” an official from the admission committee said.

Following the NEET results declared in October, students too have shared that the exams were comparatively easier thus resulting in high scores and percentiles, this year.

Further, sharing that the rise in cut-offs vary from institute to institute, the official said, “The cut-offs have gone up in some institutes by 30 marks while in other by 50 marks. It only depends upon the demand and thus applications for that particular institute.”

For instance, the NEET score in the open category for the top-ranking government-run BJ Medical College in Ahmedabad stands at 695 (99.9857 percentile) and an All India Ranking of 130. The cut-off after the first round of admission under the open category for BJMC, Ahmedabad stands at a NEET score of 650 (99.7063 percentile) and All India ranking of 3,978.

Similarly, for Government Medical College Vadodara, the merit-based on the NEET score ranged between 655 and 625 in the open category while the cut-off for Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation Medical Education Trust (AMCMET) Medical College in Maninagar, Ahmedabad under the open category stands at NEET score of 530 (95.354 percentile).

Among the 5,298 medical seats allotted, 2040 are from the open category and 230 from economically Weaker Section (EWS). The submission of fee was opened Thursday for students who were allotted seats. Candidates have to submit their original documents starting Friday till December 5. The institutes for which appr-oval and recognition are aw-aited will be included in the following rounds of admissions.

