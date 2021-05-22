Merit-based progression for intermediate semester students in Gujarat

Around 9.50 lakh intermediate students of second, fourth and sixth (where it is intermediate) semester will benefit by this decision, the release added. (Representational Image)

Gujarat government, on Friday, declared to give merit-based progression to the intermediate semester graduation students of all the government and private colleges except the ones of medical and paramedical syllabus for the current year. A decision, in this regard was taken in the meeting of the Core Committee on Covid-19 headed by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

An official release said that the decision to give merit-based progression for the current year to around 9.50 lakh students was taken while considering their health in the pandemic.

Quoting education minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama as saying, the release said that the decision has been taken considering the impact on the teaching work in schools and colleges in the current year owing to the pandemic.

Around 9.50 lakh intermediate students of second, fourth and sixth (where it is intermediate) semester will benefit by this decision, the release added.

The universities and colleges where practical examinations were not conducted, the students will get 50% marks on the basis of their internal evaluation and 50% on the basis of marks in the previous semester.

Instances where the practical examinations were held, the release added, marks obtained in those examinations will be considered. Chudasama said when vaccination for the people in the age group of 18-44 is on and not all of them have been vaccinated, the decision was taken in the wider health interest of students.