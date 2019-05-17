Member of church in admissions panel: Stephen’s bid to curb protest

A day before a college protest regarding the intervention of church in the admissions panel, St Stephen’s principal Thursday said anyone “disturbing the peace of the college would be taken action against according to the Central Civil Services (CCS) Rules”.

The CCS rules are applicable on government employees, and prohibit them from making anti-government statements and being members of political associations, among other things.

Several college teachers and students, along with the DU Teachers’ Association (DUTA), student groups such as Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, Students’ Federation of India and All India Students’ Association have condemned the decision to include one member of the college’s Supreme Council — comprising members from the Church of North India — into the interview panel for students’ admission.

Stephen’s Staff Association too had condemned the decision and will hold a dharna Friday, apart from writing about the “mal-administration” to higher authorities and seeking legal remedies.

In a notice Thursday, principal John Varghese said, “Notice is hereby given that there should be no disturbance of the working environment in college and that any person disturbing the peace in any manner will be dealt with in accordance with CCS rules.”

“Attention is also drawn to the fact that there are examinations being conducted at present on the college premises and any form of disruption to the exams, or hindrance to the conduct or administration of these exams will be dealt with strictly,” he said.

Staff Association President Nandita Narain, however, said CCS rules were not applicable to teachers. “The CCS rules have not been applied in our university. They tried in Kerala University, but it went to court and they turned it down. They don’t apply to teachers,” she said. DUTA President Rajib Ray said: “CCS rules are never applicable to university teachers. They should know this.”