MeitY’s NeGD invites applications for non-technical summer internship programme 2026

The National e-Governance Division (NeGD), under the Digital India Corporation (DIC) and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), has opened applications for its Non-Technical Summer Internship Programme for the year 2026. This initiative is designed to offer Indian university students a hands-on opportunity to contribute to the nation’s ongoing digital transformation and public service delivery frameworks.

The programme is offering a total of 10 internship positions across five core operational categories – programme management (5 seats), awareness and communication (2 seats), capacity building (2 seats), technology management (2 seats), and project appraisal (1 seat). Selected interns will engage in a variety of critical tasks, ranging from policy documentation, data analytics, and Natural Language Processing (NLP) implementation to data privacy research under the DPDP Act and emerging technology frameworks like AI, blockchain, and cloud computing.

Ministry of Electronics and IT non-technical internship: How to apply?

Students have to follow the given steps while applying for the internship:

1. Go to the official website of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology – meity.gov.in

2. Navigate to the key offerings section.

3. Select ‘NeGD’s Non-Technical (Summer) Internship Programme’ from the schemes and services.

4. Go to detailed documents.

5. Navigate to the end and click on the application form.

6. Fill the application form and click submit.

7. Download and save the application form for future.

The following students are eligible for the non-technical internship:

1. Students who have secured 60 per cent marks in the last held degree or certificate examinations of their college and have completed their education under 10+2+3 years, have 15 years of formal education, or are pursuing their pre-final or final year of engineering degree in the pattern of 10+2+4 years of education or are currently pursuing their pre-final or final year of diploma/degree courses, or pursuing pre-final or final year of education in the integrated degree course or dual degree of 10+2+5 pattern of education.

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2. The qualification might be relaxed in deserving cases based on the need of NeGD, on prior approval of the Competent Authority.

3. Having the minimum required percentage does not provide any guarantee of getting selected for the internship; candidates with better academic backgrounds and higher qualifications.

Criteria to get selected for the internship:

To get selected for the internship process, students have to go through the selection process, which is as follows:

1. The shortlisting of candidates will take place based on their marks in the qualifying degree; the final selection will happen through an interview or based on judgment by the internal selection committee as per the requirements of NeGD.

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2. Top 100 ranked college of the National Institutional Ranking Framework by the Ministry of Education will be given more weightage.

3. The selection of the candidates will take place based on the weightage formula as mentioned above.

Interns will work under the direct mentorship of a NeGD Head of Division (HOD). Candidates have time till Sunday, June 7, to apply for the internship. Shortlisted applicants will undergo evaluations and interviews during the third week of June, with final selections communicated by the fourth week of June. The internship runs from July to September, which is extendable up to three months based on institutional requirements and candidate performance. Stipends and certificates are awarded post-completion following final mentor approvals.