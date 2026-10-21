MeitY: IndiaAI offers fellowship with financial support up to Rs 1 lakh for UG students, Rs 2 lakh for PG students

IndiaAI, under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), has started the application process for IndiaAI Fellowship 2026 for students pursuing artificial intelligence (AI)-related projects and research. The fellowship is open for all eligible undergraduate (UG), Integrated Dual Degree (IDD) and postgraduate (PG) students.
According to the announcement, interested candidates can apply for the IndiaAI fellowship 2026 through the official portal, fellowship.indiaai.gov.in. The last date to submit the application form has been announced as November 30.
As an initiative taken under the ministry’s IndiaAI Mission, the fellowship programme offers financial support of up to Rs 1 lakh for UG students, while PG students can receive up to Rs 2 lakh, depending on their academic stage.
Applications are officially open for the IndiaAI Fellowship 2026–27!
Empowering India’s next generation of AI researchers and innovators with financial backing to build cutting-edge solutions for the nation.
Fellowship Highlights:
Undergraduate & IDD Students: Up to ₹1 Lakh
Postgraduate Students: Up to ₹2 Lakh
Conference Support: Additional ₹1 Lakh for international presentations
Eligibility:
3-Year UG: Start of 5th Semester
4-Year UG: Start of 7th Semester
5-Year IDD: Start of 9th Semester
PG: Semesters 1, 2 & 3
Deadline to Apply: November 30, 2026
Apply now: https://t.co/uLbDZispfU
#AIFellowship #AIResearch #DigitalIndia #MeitY #ArtificialIntelligence #TechForGood #InnovationInAI
@AshwiniVaishnaw @JitinPrasada @SecretaryMEITY @sudeep_tweets @GoI_MeitY @_DigitalIndia @mygovindia
— IndiaAI (@OfficialINDIAai) October 16, 2026
Through this fellowship programme, PhD candidates will receive an amount of Rs 70,000 per month for the first two years, Rs 75,000 per month in the third year, and Rs 80,000 per month in the fourth and fifth years.
Research scholars will also be eligible for a research grant of Rs 2 lakh per year, including institutional overheads capped at 10%, while students whose AI research papers are accepted at international conferences with an h5 rating above 100 can receive one-time financial support of up to Rs 1 lakh to cover their travel and accommodation expenses.
Candidates are required to check all the detailed eligibility criteria, required documents and application instructions on the above-mentioned website before applying.