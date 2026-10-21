MeitY: IndiaAI offers fellowship with financial support up to Rs 1 lakh for UG students, Rs 2 lakh for PG students

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AI Narration

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मूल अंग्रेजी लेख का निम्न अनुवाद AI द्वारा किया गया है। AI द्वारा अनूदित लेखों में त्रुटि हो सकती है। किसी भी शंका या स्पष्टीकरण के लिए मूल अंग्रेजी लेख देखें।

As an initiative taken under the ministry's IndiaAI Mission, the fellowship programme offers financial support of up to Rs 1 lakh for UG students, while PG students can receive up to Rs 2 lakh, depending on their academic stage.

By: Education Desk
2 min readNew DelhiOct 21, 2026 02:24 PM IST
IndiaAI fellowship 2026IndiaAI is a centralized knowledge hub, research organization, and information portal managed under the Digital India Corporation and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) (Photo: AI Generated)
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IndiaAI, under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), has started the application process for IndiaAI Fellowship 2026 for students pursuing artificial intelligence (AI)-related projects and research. The fellowship is open for all eligible undergraduate (UG), Integrated Dual Degree (IDD) and postgraduate (PG) students.

According to the announcement, interested candidates can apply for the IndiaAI fellowship 2026 through the official portal, fellowship.indiaai.gov.in. The last date to submit the application form has been announced as November 30.

As an initiative taken under the ministry’s IndiaAI Mission, the fellowship programme offers financial support of up to Rs 1 lakh for UG students, while PG students can receive up to Rs 2 lakh, depending on their academic stage.

Through this fellowship programme, PhD candidates will receive an amount of Rs 70,000 per month for the first two years, Rs 75,000 per month in the third year, and Rs 80,000 per month in the fourth and fifth years.

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Research scholars will also be eligible for a research grant of Rs 2 lakh per year, including institutional overheads capped at 10%, while students whose AI research papers are accepted at international conferences with an h5 rating above 100 can receive one-time financial support of up to Rs 1 lakh to cover their travel and accommodation expenses.

Candidates are required to check all the detailed eligibility criteria, required documents and application instructions on the above-mentioned website before applying.

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