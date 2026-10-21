MeitY: IndiaAI offers fellowship with financial support up to Rs 1 lakh for UG students, Rs 2 lakh for PG students

IndiaAI, under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), has started the application process for IndiaAI Fellowship 2026 for students pursuing artificial intelligence (AI)-related projects and research. The fellowship is open for all eligible undergraduate (UG), Integrated Dual Degree (IDD) and postgraduate (PG) students.

According to the announcement, interested candidates can apply for the IndiaAI fellowship 2026 through the official portal, fellowship.indiaai.gov.in. The last date to submit the application form has been announced as November 30.

As an initiative taken under the ministry’s IndiaAI Mission, the fellowship programme offers financial support of up to Rs 1 lakh for UG students, while PG students can receive up to Rs 2 lakh, depending on their academic stage.