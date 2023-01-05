scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 05, 2023

Meghnad Desai Academy of Economics announces launch of 7th YERC, UG students can apply

It is a national-level competition and aims to give students the opportunity to master the art of writing a research paper.

MDAE is established as an institution of excellence

Meghnad Desai Academy of Economics on Tuesday announced the launch of the seventh edition of Young Economics Research Competition (YERC) for final year undergraduate students of any discipline.

The YERC is open for final-year undergraduate students across India. Interested candidates can participate by filling out the form on the MDAE website— meghnaddesaiacademy.org.

Also read |Centre extends deadline for Central Sector Scheme of Scholarship for College and University Students to Jan 17

It is a national-level competition and aims to give students the opportunity to master the art of writing a research paper. Students can participate in groups of two and have to select one topic from the five given topics and write a research paper on it. There are rewards worth Rs 5 lakh for the winning participants and runner-ups.

The deadline for submission of the abstract is January 17. After this, abstracts will be shortlisted and candidates will have to submit their paper by February 25. A list of finalists will be announced on March 9. Selected teams will present their papers in front of the judges.

MDAE has been established as an institution of excellence to equip graduate students with applied skills to meet the needs of a new-age workplace.

