Meghalya to hold pending board exams from June 8

Pending board exams in June (Express photo by Sumit Malhotra / Representational image) Pending board exams in June (Express photo by Sumit Malhotra / Representational image)

The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) will conduct the pending board exams from June. State Education Minister, Lahkmen Rymbui announced the exam schedule. He also motivated students and gave them best wishes. Through a tweet, he said, “I know this is trying times but my dear student we have to move on. No Pandemic can thwart your aspirations but follow the do and don’t. My best wishes.”

A total of 30,697 students had registered for class 12 or Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) examination this year. The exams began in March, however, the same were postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

MBOSE will conduct the exam for the remaining subject, Mathematics, Physical Education,& Statistics on the 8th,9th &10th June 2020. I know this is trying times but my dear Student we have to move on. No Pandemic can thwart your aspirations but follow the do & don’t. My best wish — Lahkmen Rymbui (@LahkmenR) May 15, 2020

MBOSE date sheet

Mathematics – June 8

Physical Education – June 9

Statistics – June 10

The unsuccessful candidates of the HSSLC exam are allowed to change the institution or examination centre and even stream within one month from the date of declaration of the result. Further, the students of class 12 are allowed to change their subject within a month from the date of declaration of class 11 internal promotion result, with prior permission from the Board, as per official notice by MBOSE.

Last year, Neelam Kumari had topped class 10 577 marks out of 600. In class 12, the top rank was secured by Diana Kharbithai from the arts stream with 452 marks.

