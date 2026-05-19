Meghalaya Teacher Eligibility Test 2026 postponed: CM Conrad K Sangma

A new date will be rescheduled for the exam. (Image generated by AI/Representative)

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Monday announced the postponement of the Meghalaya Teacher Eligibility Test (MTET) scheduled for May 29 following appeals from teachers engaged in Census and SIR duties.

Speaking at a public programme at Damas in North Garo Hills district, Sangma said teachers had recently informed him about the difficulties they were facing in preparing for the examination while simultaneously handling classroom responsibilities and assignments related to the Census and Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

“The teachers are worried and in a dilemma, given their multiple concurrent assignments,” the chief minister said. “Considering their concerns, I would like to inform that the MTET examination has been postponed. Teachers need not worry. We will evaluate the overall situation and reschedule a proper, suitable date to ensure they have adequate preparation time,” he said.