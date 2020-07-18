Meghalaya MBOSE SSLC result 2020 to be announced on July 20

Meghalaya MBOSE SSLC result 2020: Check result at mbose.in. Representational image/ photo by Tora Agarwala Meghalaya MBOSE SSLC result 2020: Check result at mbose.in. Representational image/ photo by Tora Agarwala

Meghalaya MBOSE SSLC result 2020: The Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education (MBOSE) will declare the result of class 10 secondary school leaving certificate (SSLC) examination on Monday, July 20. Controller of the examination, T R Laloo said, “The result will be available at the website anytime after 10 on Monday. The students can check the result through the website- mbose.in.”

A total of 51,334 students had registered to appear for the class 10 exam this year which includes 28,412 females and 22,922 males. The exam was not affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic as it concluded on March 16, but the result declaration was delayed, which was announced in May. Last year, the result was announced on May 24.

MBOSE SSLC 12th Result 2020: Where to check

Student can get the result through the website- mbose.in, apart from it, other websites including – megresults.nic.in and meghalayaonline.in will also host results.

To check SSLC result, candidates need to click on the result link in the above-mentioned websites. They will have to enter roll number or hall ticket number to check their results.

Students would have to download the result memo on their screen and take a print out for further reference. It would act as a provisional mark sheet.

In the HSSLC result released earlier, a total of 72.24 per cent students passed the exam. Kaustab Choudhury had topped in science stream with 468 marks, while Komal Sharma was the highest scorer in commerce with 445 marks. Last year in the SSLC exam, a total of 76.56 per cent students passed with boys outperforming girls with a pass percentage of 77.94 per cent.

