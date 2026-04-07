Meghalaya MBOSE SSLC Result 2026 Direct Link: Websites to download marksheet – megresults.nic.in, education.indianexpress.com

MBOSE Meghalaya Board SSLC 10th Result 2026: MBOSE will declare the Class 10 SSLC Board exam results on April 7. The exams were conducted from January 30 to February 11, 2026, in six subjects. The exams were for a duration of 3 hours from 10 am to 1 pm. Students were allowed to enter the examination halls from 9:30 am.

The MBOSE SSLC result and marksheet are available at IE Education, click here

Once announced, students can access their Meghalaya board Class 10 result on the official websites: mbose.in, megresults.nic.in and mboseresults.in. Along with these links, the result will be available on the IE Education portal as well.

Check the Meghalaya Board result on official websites (Representational Image/AI) Check the Meghalaya Board result on official websites (Representational Image/AI)

Ways to view scorecard

To check your SSLC Class 10 result MBOSE, start by visiting the official website at megresults.nic.in. Alternatively, students can also visit mbose.in and mboseresults.in. Once the homepage loads, look for the link that says ‘MBOSE SSLC Result 2026’ and click on it. You’ll be redirected to a new page where you need to enter your roll number and roll code carefully. Once you’ve filled in all the required details, click on the submit button. Your result will then appear on the screen. Download a copy or take a screenshot for future reference.

MBOSE SSLC Class 10: How to check the scorecard (Representative image/AI) MBOSE SSLC Class 10: How to check the scorecard (Representative image/AI)

Students who appeared for the SSLC Class 10 exams can check and download their marksheets from the official websites using roll number and roll code. The marksheet will include all the necessary details such as name of the student, total subject-wise marks, and more. Students must note that the scorecard will be provisional, to collect the MBOSE original mark sheets, students need to visit their respective schools after a few days.

MBOSE Class 10 exam result likely to be declared on April 7 (Representative image/AI) MBOSE Class 10 exam result likely to be declared on April 7 (Representative image/AI)

Students need to score a minimum of 33% marks in order to pass the exams. Those who do not qualify will be required to take the supplementary exams. Last year, the Board had held its SSLC supplementary exam from May 1 to May 8, 2025. The result was announced on May 26. Students can expect the board to announce the datesheet for the supplementary exams after the declaration of the exam results on their official websites.

The MBOSE SSLC Class 10 board exams in 2025 were conducted between February 10 and February 25, 2025 and the result was declared on April 5. The pass percentage was recorded at 87.10%.

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In 2024 the result was released on May 24. The exams were held from March 4 to March 15, 2024. The overall pass percentage stood at 55.80%.