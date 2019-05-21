Meghalaya MBOSE SSLC 10th result 2019 not today, how to check

Meghalaya MBOSE class 12 Arts HSSLC result 2019: The Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education (MBOSE) will not declare the result of class 10 secondary school leaving certificate (SSLC) examination on Tuesday, May 21. “The results of Class 10 examination will not be declared today. The board will announce the date for results at the websites,” said Balmuri Marak, Asstt. Controller (SSLC).

The SSLC result was earlier expected to be declared on May 25 (Saturday). The MP BOSE class 10 exams were conducted from March 5 to March 18.

The result for MBOSE class 10 SSLC will be declared at the official websites, megresults.nic.in, meghalayaonline.in, meghalaya.shiksha. It will also be available at the partner websites, newsstate.com and results.shiksha. Students can also check their Meghalaya Class 10 SSLC result 2019 vis SMS. To do so, type MBOSE10<space>ROLLNUMBER and send it to 56263.

Meghalaya MBOSE SSLC 10th result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the websites megresults.nic.in, meghalayaonline.in

Step 2: Click on the download result link

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Over 50 thousand students have appeared for the board exam. Last year 83.89 per cent students cleared the exam which was much higher than 54.10 per cent in 2017. This year too the pass percentage is expected to go high.

Earlier, the MBOSE Cass 12 result for Commerce and science result 2019 has been declared. The pass percentage in the Meghalaya MPBOSE SSLC exam 2019 for science stream was recorded at 73.80 per cent and in commerce, as many as 79.24 per cent students passed the exam. The result of HSSLC Arts stream is still awaited.