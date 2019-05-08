Meghalaya MBOSE HSSLC result 2019 declared, Bhanusaya Upadhaya tops: How to check score

Meghalaya MBOSE HSSLC result 2019: The Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education (MBOSE) has declared the result for higher secondary school leaving certificate (HSLC) exams or Meghalaya Board class 12. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the same at their official website, mbose.in.

Students can check results at – http://www.megresults.nic.in, http://www.results.shiksha, http://www.meghalayaonline.in, http://www.results.net/meghalaya, http://www.indiaresults.com, http://www.knowyourresult.com, and http://www.examresults.net/meghalaya.

In the science stream, the first rank is secured bu Debjanee Bhattacharjee with 464 marks. In commerce, Bhanusaya Upadhaya with 448 marks emerged as the topper. Upadhaya is also the overall topper of Meghalaya Board SSLC result 2019.

The pass percentage in the Meghalaya MPBOSE SSLC exam 2019 for science stream was recorded at 73.80 per cent and in commerce, as many as 79.24 per cent students passed the exam.

Meghalaya MBOSE HSSLC result 2019: Top performing district

In both commerce and science stream, the East Khasi Hills emerged as the top performing district with 83.51 per cent and 80.60 per cent pass percentage respectively.

Top districts in commerce

East Khasi Hills – 83.51% (104 appeared, 1256 passed)

West Khasi Hills – 84.29% (70 appeared, 59 passed)

Ri-Bhoi – 87.65% (81 appeared, 71 passed

Top districts in Science –

East Khasi Hills – 80.60% (1969 appeared, 1587 passed)

West Khasi Hills – 74.49% (243 appeared, 181 passed)

Ri-Bhoi -91.67% (96 appeared, 88 passed)

Meghalaya MBOSE HSSLC result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, mbose.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘results’ in the main tab

Step 3: click on the link HSCLC (stream you appear for) 2019

Step 4: Log-in using the registration number

Step 5: Result will appear

Students can also check their result through SMS by typing MBOSE12S<space>rollnumber and send it to 56263 for science stream. For commerce one has to type MBOSE12C<space>rollnumber and send it to 56263.

Candidates need to download and take a print out of the result It will act as the provisional mark sheet. Meanwhile, MPBOSE class 10 result is still awaited and is expected to release within two weeks.