MBOSE Meghalaya Board HSSLC 12th Result 2020: Date and Time

Meghalaya Board MBOSE HSSLC 12th Result 2020 Date and Time: The Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education (MBOSE) will declare the result for higher secondary school leaving certificate (HSSLC) (science, commerce and vocational) streams on Thursday, July 9. A total of 30,697 students had appeared in the plus two exams this year which was concluded in June, after it was deferred in March due to lockdown. The pending papers on Mathematics, Physical Education, Statistics was conducted from June 8 to 10, 2020.

According to the board, the result will not be displayed in the board office at Tura/Shillong and even in the examination centres due to the Covid-19 situation. “The result booklet of the examination has been discontinued with effect from 2014. The whole results booklet can be downloaded from the MBOSE official website mbose.in,” the board release mentioned. Once declared, the students can check the results through the websites- megresults.nic.in, meghalayaonline.in, meghalaya.shiksha, results.shiksha.

Meghalaya MBOSE HSSLC result 2020: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, mbose.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘results’ in the main tab

Step 3: click on the link HSSLC (stream you appear for) 2020

Step 4: Log-in using the registration number

Step 5: Result will appear

Step 6: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The unsuccessful candidates of the HSSLC exam are allowed to change the institution or examination centre and even stream within one month from the date of declaration of the result. Further, the students of class 12 are allowed to change their subject within a month from the date of declaration of class 11 internal promotion result, with prior permission from the board.

Last year, a total of 73.80 per cent students passed in science stream, and 73.80 per cent and in commerce. Debjanee Bhattacharjee topped in science stream with 464 marks, while Bhanusaya Upadhaya with 448 marks in commerce.

