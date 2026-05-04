Meghalaya MBOSE HSSLC 12th Class Result 2026: Scorecards declared at mbose.in

Meghalaya MBOSE Board HSSLC Result 2026 Declared at megresults.nic.in: The Meghalaya Board of School Education has declared the results for their Class 12 exam on its official website. Students can find their results from the following website: mbose.in, megresults.nic.in and mboseresults.in. The MBOSE class 12 examination was held between February 18 and March 13 in the offline mode. This year, around 29,000 students have appeared for the exam.

Apart from this, the results are also available at Digilocker and at the IE Education Portal. Students who have appeared for the MBOSE class 12 examination can now use any of the websites mentioned above to check their results.