Meghalaya MBOSE HSSLC 12th Class Result 2026: Scorecards declared at mbose.in

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Meghalaya MBOSE Board HSSLC Result 2026 Declared at megresults.nic.in: The Meghalaya Board of School Education has declared the results for their Class 12 exam on its official website. Students can find their results from the following website: mbose.in, megresults.nic.in and mboseresults.in. The MBOSE class 12 examination was held between February 18 and March 13 in the offline mode. This year, around 29,000 students have appeared for the exam.
Apart from this, the results are also available at Digilocker and at the IE Education Portal. Students who have appeared for the MBOSE class 12 examination can now use any of the websites mentioned above to check their results.
To check the results of the class 12 examination, go to the official website of the board, then click on results. After that, click on HSSLC Results 2026. Then enter the roll number and select the exam name, exam year and click on submit. The result will be available on your screen. Download and save it for future reference.
In case students are not satisfied with their MBOSE class 12 results, they can apply for re-evaluation. For this, they have to pay a minimal amount of fee. The MBOSE application form for the re-evaluation will be available after a few days. Those who could not pass the exam will have the option to sit for the supplementary exam. This helps the students to save a year in their academic career.
To pass the Meghalaya Board class 12 exam, students have to get atleast minimum 33 per cent in each subject. Along with that, 33 per cent is also required in aggregate for all the subjects. Those who couldn’t get the required percentage will be considered as having failed in the examination.
Students are advised to check the notification on the official website of the board -mbose. Stay updated about the announcement of the application form for reevaluation and other details.
Last year, the result was declared on May 5. The previous year’s pass percentage was over 80 per cent. In 2024, the results for the Meghalaya class 12 exam were declared on May 8.