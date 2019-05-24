Meghalaya MBOSE HSSLC 12th Arts results 2019: Date and time confirmed

MBOSE HSSLC 12th Arts results 2019: The Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education (MBOSE) will declare the results of Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) Class 12 Arts stream examination on Monday, May 27, 2019. The students who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the official websites- megresults.nic.in, meghalayaonline.in, meghalaya.shiksha.

The secondary school leaving certificate (SSLC) Class 10 exam results will also be declared on Monday, May 27.

“The result of the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) Arts stream will be declared on May 27, 2019,” read the official notification.

“All the Head of the institutions/ officers-in-charge of the MBOSE SSLC and HSLC examination centres are requested to collect the result booklets from MBOSE office, Tura/ Shillong and Jowai MBOSE cell after the declaration of result,” mentioned the official notification.

Meghalaya MBOSE HSSLC Arts stream results 2019: Date and time

The Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education (MBOSE) will declare the result of the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) examination on Monday, May 27. The students can check the results through the official website — mbose.in. Apart from it, the results will be available at megresults.mic.in, meghalayaonline.in, meghalaya.shiksha, results.shiksha.

Students can also check their Meghalaya Class 10 SSLC result 2019 vis SMS. To do so, type MBOSE10<space>ROLLNUMBER and send it to 56263.

Meghalaya MBOSE HSSLC 12th results 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the websites megresults.nic.in, meghalayaonline.in

Step 2: Click on the download result link

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Over 50 thousand students have appeared for the board exam. Last year 83.89 per cent students cleared the exam which was much higher than 54.10 per cent in 2017. This year too the pass percentage is expected to go high.

Earlier, the MBOSE Cass 12 result for Commerce and science result 2019 has been declared. The pass percentage in the Meghalaya MPBOSE SSLC exam 2019 for science stream was recorded at 73.80 per cent and in commerce, as many as 79.24 per cent students passed the exam. The result of HSSLC Arts stream is still awaited.