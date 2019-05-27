Meghalaya MBOSE 10TH SSLC, 12TH Arts result declared: Meet toppers, steps to check marks

Meghalaya MBOSE class 10 SSLC, class 12 result 2019: The Meghalya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has declared the result for the secondary school leaving certificate (SSLC) and class 12 Arts result 2019 today – May 27 (Monday). Students can check their result online at the official websites, mbose.in, results.mbose.in, and megresults.nic.in.

Advertising

Neelam Kumari has topped the exam with 577 marks out of 600 and a percentage of 96.16 per cent in Meghalaya Board class 10. The second and third rank was secured by Darila Akor Kharmawphlang and Luigi Dalian Pasweth with 565 and 563 marks respectively in MBOSE SSLC. Over 50,00 students appeared for the class 12 exam.

In class 12 Arts, the top rank was secured by Diana Kharbithai with 452 marks followed by Althea Phoebe Nongun at second rank with 444 marks. The overall pass percentage for class 12 was at 76.28 per cent. This is higher than class 12 Science result 2019 but lower than class 12 Commerce result this year.

The Meghalaya Board class 10 exams were conducted from March 5 to March 18, 2019 and class 12 exams were held from March 1 to March 25, 2019. Students who appeared for the exam can also check their result via SMS, they need to type MBOSE10<space>Roll number and send it to 5626. For class 12 results students need to type MBOSE12A<space>ROLLNUMBER and send it to 5626.

Advertising

Meghalaya MBOSE class 10 SSLC, Class 12 Arts result 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, mbose.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using the roll number

Step 5: Result will appear

Candidates need to download the result and take a print out. This will act as a provisional mark sheet. The final and original mark sheet will be released by the schools later.

Meanwhile, Megahalya Board has recently declared class 12 result for commerce and Arts. The pass percentage in the Meghalaya MPBOSE SSLC exam 2019 for science stream was recorded at 73.80 per cent and in commerce, as many as 79.24 per cent students passed the exam.