Declared! Meghalaya MBOSE 10th 12th (Arts) results 2018 at 10 am: How to check

MBOSE 10th 12th (Arts) results 2018: The Meghalaya Board of School Education has declared the results of both SSLC Class 10th and HSSLC or Class 12th Arts on May 25. The results are available at the official websites — mbose.in and megresults.nic.in. The students can also check the results through examresults.net/meghalaya, indiaresults.com, megresults.nic.in, results.shiksha, meghalayaonline.in, results.net/meghalaya, indiaresults.com, jagranjosh.com, knowyourresult.com, examresults.net/meghalaya. In HSSLC exams, 23160 students appeared of which 17318 passed securing a pass percent of 74.78 per cent. The girls have outshone boys by registering 75.84 per cent while only 55.14 per cent passed.

The top scoring district is Ri-Bhoi with 86.01 per cent and the lowest pass percent is of South Garo Hills which is at 48.21 per cent. In the Class 12, the second rank is bagged by Susanna Kharmawshun with 439 marks and third rank is registered by Brinda Gewali who got 436 marks. In SSLC exams or Class 10, a total of 50077 students appeared of which 28424 candidates have passed taking the pass percentage to 56.76 per cent. Nearly 79.67 per cent girls pased while boy scored 78.44 per cent.

The top scoring district is the East Khasi Hills with 79.04% while the least scoring district is South West Garo Hills with only 26.65 pass percent. In Class 10, Anurag Tewari topped with 581 marks while the second and third positions are secured by Trisha Seal Sharma and Yash Khandelwal respectively.

The Assam Board had released the results of HSSLC 12th (Science, Commerce and Vocational Streams) examination on May 10, 2018. In Science stream, the first rank has been obtained by Rishav Das, with 480 marks and in Commerce, Chongdeinem Guite has topped the exam with a total of 443 marks. The result of SSLC, HSLC is also available via SMS codes:

For SSLC (Class X)

· MG10 rollno to 58888

· SMS – MBOSE10<space>ROLLNUMBER – send it to 56263

For HSSLC (Arts)

· MG12A rollno 58888

· SMS – MBOSE12A<space>ROLLNUMBER – send it 56263

This year, the examination was held from March 7, 2018 to March 19, 2018. The examination was conducted in the morning shift, that is, from 10 am to 1 pm. Last year, the result of class 10 examination was declared on May 23.

MBOSE 10th 12th (Arts) results 2018: How to check via website

Step 1 – Go to the official website for the Meghalaya board (mbose.in) or examresults.net/meghalaya.

Step 2 – Click on the result link

Step 3 – Follow the links to the results page of the state board.

Step 4 – Make sure to keep your roll number in hand.

Step 5 – Fill in your details in the fields provided and click on “Submit”.

Step 6 – Download your results and take a print out of the same for further reference

MBOSE SSLC 10th results: How to check via app

The result is available through app. The students can check the results through it, by downloading it from the google play store. To get the results, the students have to pre-register their roll number.

The Class 10 results in 2017 were leaked on the social media. The leak occurred due to a technical “snag” as they were being shared at the National Informatics Centre (NIC), reports said. “It is an unfortunate thing, but the list which got leaked is the correct one.

