Meghalaya govt allows students to appear for remaining HS exam papers from home district headquarters

The Meghalaya government has said it will allow students to appear for the remaining papers of the higher secondary board examinations from their respective home district headquarters.

Over 3,700 students will appear for the papers of subjects like mathematics, physical education, statistics, and western music from 59 centres across the state, beginning on June 8, officials said.

The facility, however, will not be available in the sub-division or block levels.

Candidates are required to download the application format from the Meghalaya Board of School of Education (MBOSE) website and send the filled document via email by May 31, they said.

