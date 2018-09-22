Meghalaya cabinet approves final draft of education policy

“The policy tries to address the main issues and concerns facing the state today and attempt to provide policy options for the government based on best practices and research-driven interventions,” Deputy CM said “The policy tries to address the main issues and concerns facing the state today and attempt to provide policy options for the government based on best practices and research-driven interventions,” Deputy CM said

The Meghalaya cabinet Friday approved the final draft of the state Education Policy, 2018, which seeks to address the various challenges facing the education sector. Addressing reporters after a cabinet meeting, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said, “We have approved the final draft Meghalaya State Education Policy, 2018 which is a long pending aspiration of the people of the state.”

Tynsong also congratulated the education minister Lahkmen Rymbui and the education department for ensuring that the state got its own education policy. Rymbui said, “The policy tries to address the main issues and concerns facing the state today and attempt to provide policy options for the government based on best practices and research-driven interventions.”

Stating that the policy also places the learner as the focal point, he said that it further covers broad areas which include vision, overall goal, goals for the development of early childhood care and education (ECCE), elementary, secondary, higher secondary and teacher education. The education minister said that the education policy would also address the problem of having different categories of schools and teachers in the state.

The policy has a plan of action in place to address the different problems in the education sector, he said. According to him, the first draft State Education Policy, 2018 was based on a comprehensive analysis of the education sector in the state and evolved out of numerous consultations held with national and state level experts, practitioners, administrators and key stakeholders.

The minister said a 24-member Task Force on the Meghalaya State Education Policy was constituted by the government in March for finalising the policy. A total of 230 suggestions from various individuals, associations and organizations were received and scruitinized by the Task Force. After incorporating all relevant suggestions, the final draft policy was submitted to the education department on July 30, Rymbui said.

