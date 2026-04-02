Meghalaya MBOSE SSLC 2026 result on April 7

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The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) on April 7 (11 am) will be declaring the results for MBOSE SSLC Class 10 exam 2026. Students who had appeared in the MBOSE SSLC Class 10 exam will be able to check their class 10 results on the official websites – mbose.in, megresults.nic.in and mboseresults.in. The Class 10 Meghalaya board exams took place from January 30 to February 11.
The whole result booklets can be downloaded from the MBOSE Official website – mbose.in, the board said while announcing the Meghalaya SSLC Class 10 result date and time said. There will be no display of results at MBOSE Office, Tura/Shillong, it added. The IE Education portal will also be hosting the MBOSE Class 10 SSLC result.
The students who appeared for the MBOSE SSLC Class 10 exams can check and download their marksheets from the official websites using roll number and roll code. The MBOSE SSLC Class 10 marksheet will include all the necessary details such as name of the student, total subject-wise marks, and more. Students must note that the scorecard will be provisional, to collect the MBOSE original mark sheets, students need to visit their respective schools after a few days.
The MBOSE SSLC Class 10 board exams last year were held between February 10 and February 25, 2025 and the result was declared on April 5. The pass percentage last year was 87.10 per cent. Leisha Agarwal and Avila Kathrene P Lyngdoh bagged the first positions in MBOSE Class 10 SSLC result last year. The second position was also obtained by two students – Evanshan Nongrum and Pori Pandey. There were three students in the third position – Anushmita Choudhury, Sourav Pandey and Eulogemene Rilin L Suting.
The Board held its SSLC supplementary exam from May 1 to 8 last year. MBOSE SSLC supplementary exams were conducted for Mathematics/Special Mathematics, Science and Technology, Health and Physical Education, Computer Science, Vocational Subject, English, Indian Languages, Additional English and Social Science. 80.35 per cent students qualified the Meghalaya board Class 10 SSLC supplementary exams.
In 2024, the result was released on May 24 for the exams held from March 4 to March 15. The overall pass percentage in 2024 was 55.80 per cent.