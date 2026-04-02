Meghalaya MBOSE SSLC 2026 result on April 7

The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) on April 7 (11 am) will be declaring the results for MBOSE SSLC Class 10 exam 2026. Students who had appeared in the MBOSE SSLC Class 10 exam will be able to check their class 10 results on the official websites – mbose.in, megresults.nic.in and mboseresults.in. The Class 10 Meghalaya board exams took place from January 30 to February 11.

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The whole result booklets can be downloaded from the MBOSE Official website – mbose.in, the board said while announcing the Meghalaya SSLC Class 10 result date and time said. There will be no display of results at MBOSE Office, Tura/Shillong, it added. The IE Education portal will also be hosting the MBOSE Class 10 SSLC result.