mbose.in, MBOSE HSSLC 12th Result 2026: How to check and download results

Meghalaya Board MBOSE HSSLC Arts, Science, Commerce, and Vocational Streams Result 2026: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) will today declare the Meghalaya Board Class 12 results 2026. The Meghalaya Board Class 12 2026 exams began on February 18 and ended on March 13.

Students can check their results online on the Meghalaya Board’s official portal at mbose. in, and megresults.nic.in. Along with the announcement of the results, the Meghalaya Board officials will also release the overall pass percentage, district-wise pass percentage, and names of the toppers.

Meghalaya Board Class 12 Result 2026: How to download the result

To download the result, please follow these steps to avoid unnecessary clicks.

1. Visit any of the official websites of Meghalaya Board – mbose.in and megresults.nic.in.