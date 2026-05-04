mbose.in, MBOSE HSSLC 12th Result 2026: How to check and download results

Meghalaya Board MBOSE HSSLC Arts, Science, Commerce, and Vocational Streams Result 2026: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) will today declare the Meghalaya Board Class 12 results 2026. The Meghalaya Board Class 12 2026 exams began on February 18 and ended on March 13.
Students can check their results online on the Meghalaya Board’s official portal at mbose. in, and megresults.nic.in. Along with the announcement of the results, the Meghalaya Board officials will also release the overall pass percentage, district-wise pass percentage, and names of the toppers.
To download the result, please follow these steps to avoid unnecessary clicks.
1. Visit any of the official websites of Meghalaya Board – mbose.in and megresults.nic.in.
2. On the homepage, click the link named: ‘Results of Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination 2025’
3. You will need to enter your credentials, such as roll number and date of birth.
4. After completing the captcha verification, click on the submit button to see your result.
5. Your result will be displayed on the screen, and you can download it for your reference.
The MBOSE HSSLC Class 12 board exams last year were held between February 12 and February 25, 2025, and the results were declared on May 5. The pass percentage last year was over 80 per cent. Last year, Saptarshi Bhattacharjee of Laban Bengalee Boys’ Higher Secondary School topped the science stream exam by scoring 483 marks, while Darishana Roychoudhury and Shweta Sharma of St Anthony’s Higher Secondary School secured the second and third positions by obtaining 477 and 473 marks respectively.
Last year, Disha Chokhani of St Anthony’s Higher Secondary School topped the commerce stream by securing 481 marks, while Nshan Talukdar and Dipankar Barua of Laban Bengalee Boys’ Higher Secondary School bagged the second and third positions by securing 476 and 468 marks, respectively.
In 2024, MBOSE declared results for Science, Commerce and Vocational streams on May 8, 2024. The MBOSE Class 12 exams last year were held between March 1 and March 27.