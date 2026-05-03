Meghalaya MBOSE HSSLC Result 2026: When and where to check

HSSLC Result 2026 Meghalaya: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) will release the results for the class 12 exam on May 4. Candidates can check their results on the official website – mbose.in and megresults.nic.in. The class 12 exam was conducted between February 18 and March 13, 2026. Apart from the official website, the results will also be declared on Digilocker.

Last year, the results were declared on May 5. The exam was conducted between February 12 and February 25. The total pass percentage was around 80 per cent.

Meghalaya Board class 12th results: When and where?

The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) announced that the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) Class 12 results will be declared on May 4, 2026. The Board stated that once released, students would be able to access their results on the official website, mbose.in.