Meghalaya MBOSE HSSLC Result 2026: When and where to check

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HSSLC Result 2026 Meghalaya: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) will release the results for the class 12 exam on May 4. Candidates can check their results on the official website – mbose.in and megresults.nic.in. The class 12 exam was conducted between February 18 and March 13, 2026. Apart from the official website, the results will also be declared on Digilocker.
Last year, the results were declared on May 5. The exam was conducted between February 12 and February 25. The total pass percentage was around 80 per cent.
The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) announced that the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) Class 12 results will be declared on May 4, 2026. The Board stated that once released, students would be able to access their results on the official website, mbose.in.
To check the result of the Meghalaya class 12 exam, visit the official link and then click on results. Then select HSSLC Results 2026 and enter the details as required. Click on submit. The results will be displayed on your screen. Download it and save it for future reference.
Students should stay aware of the fact that this is a provisional result. Their respective MBOSE schools will provide the original result. The MBOSE marksheet consists of the student’s name, roll number, and other details. In case their is any discrepancies in the results, they should be advised to contact their school at the earliest possible.
To pass the MBOSE board exam, a minimum of 33 per cent is mandatory. It is needed both in the aggregate of all the subjects and individually in each subject. Those who could not get the required percentage will be considered as failed. Those students will need to sit for the supplementary exam.
In the last academic year, Saptarshi Banerjee from the science stream of Laban Bengalee Boys Higher Secondary School secured the first position with 483 marks. The second and third positions were held by Darishana Roychoudiry and Shweta Sharma from St. Anthony’s Higher Secondary school with 477 and 473 marks respectively.