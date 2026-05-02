Meghalaya Board 12th Result 2026 Date: MBOSE to declare results on May 4 at megresults.nic.in

MBOSE Meghalaya Board 12th Result 2026 Date: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) is set to declare the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) Class 12 board exam results on May 4. Once announced, students will be able to access their MBOSE HSSLC 2026 results on the official website, mbose.in.
The Meghalaya Board Class 12 exam was held between Febraury 18 and March 13 in pen and paper format. The duration of each paper was three hours. As per data released by the Meghalaya Board, over 29000 students had registered for the Class 12 examination this year.
Earlier, the music and anthropology papers of the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination (HSSLC), scheduled for March 11 and 12, were postponed and rescheduled.
The MBOSE HSSLC Class 12 board exams last year were held between February 12 and February 25, 2025, and the results were declared on May 5. The pass percentage last year was over 80 per cent. Last year, Saptarshi Bhattacharjee of Laban Bengalee Boys’ Higher Secondary School topped the science stream exam by scoring 483 marks, while Darishana Roychoudhury and Shweta Sharma of St Anthony’s Higher Secondary School secured the second and third positions by obtaining 477 and 473 marks respectively.
Last year, Disha Chokhani of St Anthony’s Higher Secondary School topped the commerce stream by securing 481 marks, while Nshan Talukdar and Dipankar Barua of Laban Bengalee Boys’ Higher Secondary School bagged the second and third positions by securing 476 and 468 marks, respectively.
In 2024, MBOSE declared results for Science, Commerce and Vocational streams on May 8, 2024. The MBOSE Class 12 exams last year were held between March 1 and March 27.
In 2023, Meghalaya Board class 12 results were declared on May 9. In 2022, the results of the arts stream were declared on June 10, while the results of science and commerce were declared on May 26.