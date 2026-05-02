Meghalaya Board 12th Result 2026 Date: MBOSE to declare results on May 4 at megresults.nic.in

MBOSE Meghalaya Board 12th Result 2026 Date: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) is set to declare the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) Class 12 board exam results on May 4. Once announced, students will be able to access their MBOSE HSSLC 2026 results on the official website, mbose.in.

The Meghalaya Board Class 12 exam was held between Febraury 18 and March 13 in pen and paper format. The duration of each paper was three hours. As per data released by the Meghalaya Board, over 29000 students had registered for the Class 12 examination this year.

Earlier, the music and anthropology papers of the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination (HSSLC), scheduled for March 11 and 12, were postponed and rescheduled.