Meghalaya board announces Class 10th SSLC 2026 supplementary exam results

The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) on May 22 has announced the results for the Class 10th Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Supplementary Examination 2026. Students who appeared for the supplementary exams can check their results on the official MBOSE websites at mbose.in, megresults.nic.in and mboseresults.in. The board held the supplementary exams from May 1 to 8.

To access the MBOSE Class 10th SSLC result marksheets, students will need to enter their roll number and other required credentials. The supplementary exams were conducted for students who could not clear one or two subjects in the main SSLC 2026 exams held earlier this year.