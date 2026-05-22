Meghalaya board announces Class 10th SSLC 2026 supplementary exam results

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) on May 22 has announced the results for the Class 10th Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Supplementary Examination 2026. Students who appeared for the supplementary exams can check their results on the official MBOSE websites at mbose.in, megresults.nic.in and mboseresults.in. The board held the supplementary exams from May 1 to 8.
To access the MBOSE Class 10th SSLC result marksheets, students will need to enter their roll number and other required credentials. The supplementary exams were conducted for students who could not clear one or two subjects in the main SSLC 2026 exams held earlier this year.
Step 1: Visit any of the official websites of Meghalaya Board – mbose.in, megresults.nic.in and mboseresults.in
Step 2: Click on the SSLC result button.
Step 3: You will need to enter your credentials, such as roll number and date of birth.
The SSLC exams were conducted from January 30 to February 11 and the result was declared on April 7. A total of 48,805 SSLC students had applied for the MBOSE exams, of which 48623 appeared. Of them, 42,228 have passed, taking the overall percentage to 86.84 per cent. Wangaal Lama has topped the MBOSE SSLC exam, scoring 585 marks. He is a student of Gorkha Pathshala Higher Secondary School, Shillong. With the declaration of the Meghalaya board SSLC result, the pass percentage is likely to see an improvement.
The MBOSE SSLC Class 10 board exams last year were conducted between February 10 and February 25, 2025 and the result was declared on April 5. The pass percentage was recorded at 87.10 per cent.
The board has advised students to download and print their provisional mark sheets for admission purposes. Original marksheets will be distributed through respective schools at a later date.
Candidates who remain unsatisfied with their supplementary results can apply for re-evaluation or rechecking as per the schedule to be notified by MBOSE.