Meeting held to ensure smooth transition of students from MCD to Delhi govt schools

Teachers of schools run by the Delhi government and the municipal corporations will coordinate to ensure that students do not fall off the grid like last year, when thousands moving from Class V to VI could not be contacted due to invalid phone numbers.

In Delhi, classes till Class V are managed by schools run by the municipal corporations. On Tuesday, Education Minister Manish Sisodia held a meeting with MCD commissioners to chalk out steps to ease the transition.

“Our students need emotional support now, teachers of MCD and Delhi Government need to work together to ensure smooth facilitation,” Sisodia said. Annually, around 1.7 lakh students from municipal schools join Delhi government schools in Class VI, said an official statement.

At the beginning of the 2020-21 session, around 76 per cent of children enrolled in Class VI could be contacted. The remaining could not be reached and as a result, they could not get the worksheets or participate in the semi-online classes, the statement said.

“Our students and teachers have faced a lot of mental and physical challenges due to the Covid crisis and closure of schools. We should ensure that students transitioning from MCD to Delhi government schools get the same emotional and learning support from their teachers as students in other classes of DoE schools. Joint efforts between MCD and DoE school teachers will help tremendously in getting the correct contact details of such students and strengthening the bond between teachers and their students,” Sisodia said. During the meeting, a decision was also taken to hold a combined Parent Teacher Meeting (PTM), involving MCD and Delhi government school teachers, for students joining Class VI in July.

Meanwhile, in a separate meeting, Sisodia examined construction of new Delhi government school buildings and directed officials to fix errors.