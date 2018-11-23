Meet the winners of Swarnajayanti fellowship

A total of 14 academicians will be awarded the Swarnajayanti Fellowships 2017-18. The fellowship, instituted on the 50th Independence day of India, recognises young scientists with a proven track record. The selected candidates get special assistance and support from the government to enable them to pursue basic research in frontier areas of science and technology. The award comprises financial support to peruse research for a period of five years, and additionally, the scientists are also provided grants for equipment and other facilities. The winners of this year include:

Sripada S V Rama Sastry form Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Mohali and Sebastian C Peter from the Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research (JNCASR), Bengaluru in the Chemical Sciences discipline. KG Arun from Chennai Mathematical Institute, Chennai and GV Pavan Kumar from IISER, Pune in Physical Science. From Life Sciences discipline Girdhari Lal from National Centre for Cell Science, Pune; Chandrima Das from Saha Institute of Nuclear Physics, Kolkata and Arun Kumar Shukla from Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur.

Mayank Vatsa from Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Delhi, Yogesh Singh Chauhan from IIT Kanpur and Ashish Kumar Sen from IIT Madras won the fellowship in the category of Engineering Sciences. From Mathematical Sciences Saket Saurabh from Indian Institute of Mathematical Sciences, Chennai and Parthanil Roy from Indian Statistical Institute, Bengaluru were shortlisted.

The only scientist to be selected from the discipline of earth and atmospheric sciences for this year was Ramananda Chakrabarti from Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru.