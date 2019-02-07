Meet the principal of govt school that won capital’s top honours

Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya in west Delhi’s Ramesh Nagar won the award for the best school in the capital during Wednesday’s event. The principal of the 1,325-student school, Ritu Sawhney, tells The Indian Express about what helped them come out on top.

Advertising

What, in your opinion, are the strengths of your school which have led to this award?

It is a cumulation of all the activities that we push for. Apart from the implementation of state-level initiatives, we also have our own special initiatives. Ours is a really old school — it was started in 1952 — so we work very hard to maintain its infrastructure and match standards. We try to encourage learning through smart-boards. We have only one in our school so there’s always a tussle for which class will use that room because the children really learn better with them. We also keep our primary section very vibrant and colourful.

What kind of activities do the children participate in?

We really push for maximum exposure of our children in all activities — be it debating, dance or music. In fact, we got second position in the Kala Utsav held by the HRD Ministry in 2017-18. We also participated in the state government’s Republic Day celebration this year.



What kind of sports facilities does your school have?

During my nine years as principal, we developed a basketball court, a table tennis academy and a skating arena. Our girls actively play kho-kho, taekwondo and handball.

What has your academic output been like?

Advertising

It has been good. In the academic session 2017-18, we had a pass percentage of 100% in Class XII and 98% in Class X in the CBSE exams. In fact, the zonal stream-wise toppers in science, commerce and humanities are all from our school.