Meet the new HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank

Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, the former Uttarakhand chief minister has been appointed as the new Union Human Resource Development (HRD) minister replacing Prakash Javadekar. After assuming the office, the draft new education policy 2019 has been submitted to the Honourable minister.

The 61-year-old politician won the seat from the Haridwar constituency with a marginal vote.

Meanwhile, Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao assumed charge as Minister of State for Human Resource Development.

Draft New Educational Policy 2019 being submitted to the Hon’ble Minister for HRD by the Drafting Committee. pic.twitter.com/qvYstJMKzT — Ministry of HRD (@HRDMinistry) May 31, 2019

The political career of Pokhriyal started in 1991 when he first elected from the Karnaprayag, Uttar Pradesh. He became the development minister in 1997 and was the member of the Legislative Assembly from 1991 to 2012.

After the formation of Uttarakhand in 2000, he became the youngest chief minister of the state in 2009. He also served minister of 12 various ministries of the state, finance, revenue, tax, water, and others.

Born in Pinani village now in Uttarakhand, Pokhriyal completed his graduation from Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University Srinagar (Garhwal), and also did his Ph.D from the same institution.

Apart from the busy political schedule, he has his interest in writing poems. His first collection Samarpan was published in 1983.