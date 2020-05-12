Meet the new CBSE chairperson Manoj Ahuja

CBSE Headquarters, Delhi (Source: CBSE website) CBSE Headquarters, Delhi (Source: CBSE website)

Manoj Ahuja, an IAS officer of Odisha cadre,1990 batch has been appointed as the new chairperson of the Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE). Earlier, he was special director at Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration. He has taken over Anita Karwal who is now the secretary at the Department of School Education and Literacy.

CBSE is a national level board. Every year over 30 lakh students appear for class 10 and class 12 board exams from CBSE-affiliated schools. Currently, CBSE in the middle of evaluating board exams which have been conducted while those which were postponed due to coronavirus pandemic will be held form July 1

