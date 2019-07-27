Meet the Cryptic Crossword Contest winners of city rounds, to lock horns in finale

Vijay Ekbote and Harshul Sagar of The Mother’s International School won the Delhi City Round of the CCCC Cryptic Crossword Contest 2019. Dev and Neha Pokhriyal of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Sector 12, Dwarka, were the runner-up. The Noida city round was won by Aryan Yadav and Md Kaif of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, G B Nagar, whereas Kushagra Singh and Ansh Dubey won the second spot.

Joy Chopra and Mukul Jain of Amity International School, Sector 6, won the Ghaziabad City Round with Vanshika and Goon Mishra of Salwan Public School being in the second position. The Gurugram city round was won by Nishta Trehan and Aakriti Bansal of DAV Public School, Sector 14, whereas Sagar and Ravinder of JNV Mothuka won the runner-up position.

These four NCR City Rounds were held as part of the launch of the seventh edition of the national inter-school CCCC Cryptic Crossword Contest which was held at Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Auditorium, KV No.2, Delhi Cantt. The winning school teams have qualified for the Grand Finale to be held in New Delhi towards the year-end.

Ravikant, IAS, Secretary, Food and Public Distribution, Government of India, who unveiled the National Crossword Champion trophy as part of the inauguration function, applauded the idea of bringing crossword skills among students on a competitive platform. He urged students to take to crosswords for enhancing critical thinking and decision- making power.

The contest comprises two stages. In the first, the contest travels to various cities of the country where schools send their teams comprising two students. The contest is open to students of Class IX-XII of schools affiliated to any of the recognised boards in India.

The teams sit through an hour-long written test and the winning team from each city round qualifies for the Grand Finale in the national capital held towards the year-end. The school team which wins the Grand Finale lifts the National Crossword Champion trophy.

DAV Public School, Pune, had won the trophy at the CCCC 6.0 Grand Finale last year. The Mother’s International School, New Delhi, had lifted the runner-up trophy. With 51 City Rounds planned in the first stage of the contest, CCCC 7.0 will be the biggest ever edition since its inauguration in 2013.

The contest is conducted by Extra-C, a civil society initiative based in Patna. Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS), Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) and Doordarshan are the associate partners of the event.

Dr Pankaj Mittal, Secretary-General, Association of Indian Universities, Vivek Kumar Singh, IAS, Principal Secretary to the Governor of Bihar and Chief Mentor of the contest; Mr Amarendra Behera, Joint Director, NCERT; and Mr B K Singh, Commissioner, Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti attended the event.