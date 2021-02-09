Ahmedabad’s Shreya Tibrewal is ICAI CA (inter) topper, know her success strategy

ICAI CA result 2020: Consistency and hard work is the key to success in the Chartered Accountants (CA) exam for the 19-year-old topper Shreya Rakesh Tibrewal. Shreya secured 87.63 per cent marks in the ICAI CA intermediate (new) exam held in November 2020, result of which was declared on Monday.

“I started preparing after class 12 and secured 13th rank in the foundation exam in 2019,” said the Ahmedabad girl. Tibrewal is in BCom second year at R J Tibrewal Commerce College. She plans to do articleship in finance or management consultancy.

For exam preparation, Tibrewal said apart from the study materials provided by her coaching institute, she followed the ICAI materials thoroughly available on the official website. She devoted daily 4 to 6 hours and practiced sample papers. “One of the best ways to check your preparation is by regularly appearing for the mock tests. Moreover, during the quarantine period, I followed the success tips by CA toppers available on YouTube,” Tibrewal said.

The CA exam pattern was changed in 2019, and regarding the new pattern, she said, “The new paper is tuned to more concept, knowledge oriented. About 80 per cent weightage is given to the practical application of the topics.” The new paper has 30 marks of objective questions and 70 marks of subjective part.

Her father Rakesh Tibrewal is a practicing CA and mother Ritu Tibrewal is a homemaker.

In the old course, Zarin Begum Yusuf Khan secured rank one with 65.86 per cent. In foundation course, Puneet Agrawal and Nidhi Dinesh Kumar both topped the exam with 90.25 per cent. The result is available at icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org.