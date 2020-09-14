Meet JEE Main topper Laksh Gupta: ‘No abroad plans, wants to work for nation’

JEE Main topper Laksh Gupta. Image source: Special arrangement

NTA JEE Main results 2020: Laksh Gupta has scored a perfect 100 percentile and All India Rank (AIR 9) in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main, the result of which was declared on September 11. The 18-year-old secured 99.77 percentile in the January session.

Last year, Gupta got an offer of 100 per cent scholarship to study at Higher School of Economics at Russia after he won a gold medal at the International Economics Olympiad. But he left the offer as he aims to study in India.

Expressing his desire to work for the nation, Laksh told indianexpress.com, “If I get a crore package also, I will not work abroad. It is this country that has given me every opportunity to become a successful person. In return, I will work for the development of my nation.” Laksh is now focusing on JEE Advanced which is scheduled to held on September 27. “If I crack JEE Advanced, I will opt for Computer Science from IIT-Delhi, else four year BSc programme from IISc Bangalore.”

JEE Main topper Laksh Gupta with his family JEE Main topper Laksh Gupta with his family

Regarding his preparation, Laksh said that he devoted four-to-five hours for the entrance exam. “For JEE Main preparation, I mainly focussed on the NCERT books. Apart from it, the tutorials provided by the Vidyamandir Classes benefitted me. I also appeared for the online mock test on a daily basis, and for reference in physics, I relied on HC Verma.” Laksh was a student of Sanskriti school, Chanakyapuri. For JEE Advanced, he is following the online classes by his tuition centre, NCERT, and mock tests.

This year, JEE Main was postponed on several occasions due to COVID-19 lockdown and was conducted from September 1 to 6 following the COVID-19 guidelines. Laksh who appeared for shift 1 said the preparation from the government side was superb. “I did not face any problem while appearing for the exam. I wanted the exams to get over as the career is also important.”

The youngest in his family, Laksh’s elder sister Radhika Gupta is a Delhi University student, his father Manish Gupta is a businessman, and mother Meenu Gupta is a housewife.

