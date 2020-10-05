Meet JEE Advanced female topper – Kanishka Mittal

Kanishka Mittal AIR 17

Kanishka Mittal from Muradabad, Uttar Pradesh has topped the IIT entrance exam – JEE Advanced 2020 in the female category. She has got an all India rank 17 with 315 marks out of 396. Out of 43,204 students who managed to clear the exam this year, 6,707 are females. She has been preparing for the IIT entrance for the past two years and has shifted to Kota, Rajasthan for the same. She has been a student at the Allen coaching institute.

Mittal claims to have been inspired by her brother who is studying BTech. Despite being in a competitive environment, she claims that she has never compared herself with others. “I have always competed with myself. I have never compared myself with others and have always tried to better my performance in each test. I believe in myself,” she said.

Regularity, claims Mittal, has been her key to crack the exam. “I used to be regular and consistent with my studies. I did homework daily and practiced as many questions as I could every day in all subjects,” she said.

Mittal has been a good student throughout. In her class 12 board exams, she scored 98.4 per cent marks and 99 per cent in class 10. While there was a debate around conducting exams amid the pandemic, Mittal claims, the lockdown has helped her prepare better.

All India Rank (AIR 1) has been secured by Pune’s Chirag Falor. He is already studying at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), USA but appeared for the JEE Advanced for the “experience” of it,

