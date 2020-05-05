Meet IIT-Bombay professor who won Young Career Award 2020

IIT Bombay campus IIT Bombay campus

Professor Saurabh Lodha from Electrical Engineering, Indian Institute of Technolgy (IIT) Bombay has received the Young Career Award in Nano Science and Technology. The award is conferred by the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India for Lodha’s contributions in the development of logic transistor technologies beyond silicon and nanoelectronic devices based on two-dimensional Van der Waals materials.

The professor was working on identifying challenges in creating transistors which are created out of substances other than silicon. Transistors power over 90 per cent of the electronic devices we use in the modern world. As per the information by the government, he was working closely with Applied Materials Inc – the world’s largest semiconductor equipment manufacturer for the last eight years on the project.

Read| No stipend since months, lockdown worsens situation: Research scholars write to PM Modi

“He has developed new materials and processes to improve the thermal stability and reliability of the heart of the transistor- its thin (1-2 nm) gate dielectric, to lower the resistance of metal contacts to the transistor and also to achieve higher levels of electrical impurities while keeping leakage currents under check,” an official government statement read.

Professor Saurabh Lodha (Image Courtesy: IIT-Bombay website) Professor Saurabh Lodha (Image Courtesy: IIT-Bombay website)

The invention can make the electronic devices perform faster by consuming less power and last longer that too with low failure rates. This can be implemented in any device including mobile phone, laptop, serves etc.

Read| Three Indian-origin women scientists awarded by Australian government

Prof. Lodha, an alumnus of IIT Bombay and Purdue University, USA

Besides working on advanced transistors that run computing and communication electronics, Prof. Lodha’s group has also been working with recently discovered ‘flat’ two-dimensional materials analogous to graphene, as per the official statement.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd