scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 08, 2023

Meet IIM Shillong’s first certificate batch of Human Resource Management programme

The total number of students who joined this programme was 137, out of which 131 have graduated; 65 participants visited the IIM Shillong campus on January 6 and 7 for an immersion programme.

IIM Shillong, IIM Shillong HRM batch, IIM Shillong hr programmeOut of 137 enrolled students, 131 have graduated this year. (File image)
Listen to this article
Meet IIM Shillong’s first certificate batch of Human Resource Management programme
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Shillong concluded its first batch of Post Graduate Certificate in Human Resource Management programme recently. The total number of students who joined this programme was 137, out of which 131 have graduated.

Now, a total of 65 participants visited the IIM Shillong campus on January 6 and 7 for an immersion programme.

Read |BITS Pilani alumni donates $1.2 million to develop Centre of Innovation

The one-year programme was designed to help participants hone their specialised competencies in human resource management. It provided students with the knowledge of HRM. This course helped students understand the need of planning and executing of human resource management strategies, with the purpose of increased employee welfare and better organisational performance. Also, for value addition, upon enrolment in this programme, every candidate received one year’s membership of SHRM, for free of cost.

“I was looking to upgrade my knowledge and felt there is no better institution than IIM Shillong. Moreover, its advanced and customised course specially for executives from different organisation, IIMS co-conducting three courses with SHRM is an added advantage for students,” said HK Chetan, one of the graduates.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 08-01-2023 at 13:30 IST
Next Story

Juventus extends winning run to 8 with win over Udinese

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 08: Latest News
Advertisement
close