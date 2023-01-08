Meet IIM Shillong’s first certificate batch of Human Resource Management programme

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Shillong concluded its first batch of Post Graduate Certificate in Human Resource Management programme recently. The total number of students who joined this programme was 137, out of which 131 have graduated.

Now, a total of 65 participants visited the IIM Shillong campus on January 6 and 7 for an immersion programme.

The one-year programme was designed to help participants hone their specialised competencies in human resource management. It provided students with the knowledge of HRM. This course helped students understand the need of planning and executing of human resource management strategies, with the purpose of increased employee welfare and better organisational performance. Also, for value addition, upon enrolment in this programme, every candidate received one year’s membership of SHRM, for free of cost.

“I was looking to upgrade my knowledge and felt there is no better institution than IIM Shillong. Moreover, its advanced and customised course specially for executives from different organisation, IIMS co-conducting three courses with SHRM is an added advantage for students,” said HK Chetan, one of the graduates.