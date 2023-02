Meet IIM-CAT toppers (2011-2021) and know where are they (Representing Image - Express Group)

The IIM Common Admission Test 2022 result was released in December in which 11 students scored 100 percentile. The indianexpress.com looks back at the profile of previous decade’s toppers and finds out where are they working. While tracking 46 candidates between 2011 and 2021, one common finding is that engineers have been dominating the top positions and there are fewer women toppers.