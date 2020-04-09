Meet IIM-Banaglore’s new director Rishikesha T Krishnan

Rishikesha T. Krishnan new director of IIM Bangalore Rishikesha T. Krishnan new director of IIM Bangalore

Professor Rishikesha T Krishnan has been appointed as the new director of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore. He will assume office on July 31, following the superannuation of the present director, G Raghuram Krishnan has earlier served as director of IIM-Indore. Professor Krishnan’s main areas of interest are strategy and innovation.

He was a visiting scholar at the Center for the Advanced Study of India, University of Pennsylvania and at the Indian School of Business (ISB), Hyderabad. He has obtained an MSc degree from IIT-Kanpur and another from Stanford University. He was also a fellow at IIM-Ahmedabad.

“As a well-regarded faculty member of IIMB and a proven administrator during his term as Director of IIM Indore, Professor R.T. Krishnan combines academic and administrative excellence. Under his leadership, IIM Bangalore is sure to set impressive standards in innovation and technology. I would like to thank Professor G. Raghuram for leading the institute in times of tremendous change, such as the passing of the IIM Act,” Devi Shetty, Chairperson, Board of Governors, IIM Bangalore said in a statement.

Responding to the announcement, Professor RT Krishnan said, “It is an extraordinary privilege to lead India’s best management institution, IIM Bangalore, at this most challenging time when there is an opportunity to re-define management education.”

