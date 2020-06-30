Meet Ajit K Chaturvedi, new director of IIT-Mandi

Ajit K Chaturvedi (Source: IIT Roorkee) Ajit K Chaturvedi (Source: IIT Roorkee)

Professor Timothy A Gonsalves, founding director, completes over a decade at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi. Gonsalves will hand over the charge to Prof Ajit K Chaturvedi, director, IIT-Roorkee, as the acting director with effect from July 1, as per a statement by the institute.

Talking about his journey, Prof Timothy A Gonsalves, Director, IIT Mandi, said, “I am leaving IIT Mandi with strong foundations, with a very committed and capable leadership team of Deans, many other faculty and staff. With them, I’m confident that IIT Mandi will not only weather the COVID storm but will emerge stronger to scale ever greater heights of academic achievement in the future!”

Prof Chaturvedi, an expert in wireless communication technology, is the current director of IIT-Roorkee. He completed his BTech, MTech, and PhD from IIT Kanpur in 1986, 1988, and 1995, respectively. His research interests include communication theory and wireless communications. He is known for his contributions to waveform shaping and sequence design.

He has also served the Department of Electronics Engineering at IIT-BHU from 1994 to 1996. He joined as faculty of the Department of Electronics and Computer Engineering at IIT-Roorkee. In 1999, he moved to IIT-Kanpur where he also held the positions of HOD Electrical Engineering, Dean of Research and Development, and deputy director.

He is a recipient of the Distinguished Teacher Award of IIT-Kanpur and Tan Chin Tuan Fellowship of Nanyang Technical University, Singapore. Prof Chaturvedi is a member of the Nomination and Election Committee of IEEE Communication Society. He has also served on the Teaching Awards Committee of IEEE, as per the information available on his resume.

