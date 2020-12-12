Medicine is not just a profession but a vocation: Health Minister to MBBS graduates

Union minister Harsh Vardhan (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)

Medicine is not just a profession but a vocation, said Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare while delivering a digital address to the students of Lady Hardinge Medical College(LHMC) on the convocation of its 99th batch of MBBS students. “You should never stop learning and should continuously keep upgrading your knowledge and skills. At the same time, it is important to show compassion while treating patients. Never forget your humanity or that of your patients,” he said.

“They are people, not just a collection of specialised body parts. They have unique life-stories, linked to their families, communities, and societies, with women and girls often having adverse experiences. These circumstances have a profound impact on illness and healing,” the minister added.

Dr Harsh Vardhan stated that “Medical education forms the apex of the health care pyramid. It is the quality of graduating doctors and specialists that will determine the quality of health care services in the country for generations to come. Ensuring the highest standards of medical education is a top priority for this government.”

Talking to the students he said, “Today is not the end of your course of studies, but the beginning of the road ahead.” At the ceremony, 197 undergraduate students, 129 postgraduate, and seven postdoctoral students received their degrees.

Talking about the institute, he said, “In the last 104 years of its existence, this institution has been a symbol of women empowerment in our country. Today, Lady Hardinge alumni occupy positions of pride in India and abroad and have made laudable contributions in the fields of health care as well as medical education and brought glory to the institution and the country.”

