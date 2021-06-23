Minister says medical classes in Punjab to resume from June 28

The classes of various streams in medicine that would start include those of MBBS, BDS and BAMS. Representational image

After a drop in the number of daily COVID-19 cases, Punjab’s Medical Education and Research Minister OP Soni on Tuesday said that physical classes for various streams in medicines in the state would resume from June 28. Soni said this decision has been taken after a comprehensive deliberation with concerned stakeholders and health experts. The physical classes had earlier been suspended due to the surge in the Covid pandemic.

The classes of various streams in medicine that would commence include those of Bachelor of Medicines and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS), Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) and Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS).

In an official statement, Soni said that a negative RT-PCR report or an anti-Covid vaccination certificate (even one dose) has been made mandatory for students to join classes. The department has also issued orders to commence routine work in all nursing schools and colleges, he said.

According to a medical bulletin, Punjab, on Monday, had registered 340 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking the infection tally to 5,92,658, while 24 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 15,854. The number of active cases stood at 6,477.